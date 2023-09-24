Jones completed 15 of 29 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown while rushing four times for 13 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

Jones found Pharaoh Brown behind the defense for a 58-yard touchdown to take a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. That was the only touchdown New England mustered, but it was enough to get the Patriots into the win column for the first time in 2023. After throwing for 316 yards with three touchdowns in the season opener, Jones has failed to throw for 250 yards or multiple touchdowns in either of the next two games, and reaching those thresholds won't be easy on the road against Dallas in Week 4.