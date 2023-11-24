During his Friday press conference coach Bill Belichick declined to confirm the Patriots' starting QB for Sunday's 1:00 ET game against the Giants, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports. Jones has started all 10 of New England's games this season, but was replaced by Bailey Zappe with 1:52 left in the fourth quarter of a 10-6 loss to the Colts in Week 10.

The report suggests that it's possible that the team's Week 12 starter may not be revealed until Sunday, but Lazar noted that "based on the happenings down at Gillette Stadium this week, you get the sense that Jones will remain QB1, at least to start" this weekend's contest. If that ends up being the case, Jones could well be on a short leash, so he'll profile as a risky fantasy lineup option, in any case. The Patriots' other signal-caller options are Zappe and Will Grier, with Malik Cunningham currently a member of the practice squad.