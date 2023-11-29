Coach Bill Belichick declined Wednesday to name a starting QB for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports. Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe after halftime during the Patriots' 10-7 loss to the Giants in Week 12.
Jones has started all 11 games for the Patriots this season, but after being pulled in favor of Zappe once again this past weekend, the team's signal-caller situation remains murky, as it was leading up to Week 12 action. Aside from Jones and Zappe -- who completed nine of 14 passes for 54 yards, no touchdowns and one interception versus New York -- Will Grier has agreed to join New England's practice squad, which already includes Malik Cunningham.
More News
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Replaced after first half•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Poised for Week 12 start•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Expected starter Sunday•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Appears in line to start Sunday•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: No word on Week 12 starting QB•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Avoids Week 12 injury report•