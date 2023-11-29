Coach Bill Belichick declined Wednesday to name a starting QB for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports. Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe after halftime during the Patriots' 10-7 loss to the Giants in Week 12.

Jones has started all 11 games for the Patriots this season, but after being pulled in favor of Zappe once again this past weekend, the team's signal-caller situation remains murky, as it was leading up to Week 12 action. Aside from Jones and Zappe -- who completed nine of 14 passes for 54 yards, no touchdowns and one interception versus New York -- Will Grier has agreed to join New England's practice squad, which already includes Malik Cunningham.