Jones completed 20 of his 30 passes for 147 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Colts.

Jones played mistake-free, as he didn't turn the ball over and managed the Patriots' offense effectively. His lone touchdown came on a three-yard pass to Rhamondre Stevenson, and he connected with Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith for lengthy gains of 30 and 24 yards. In two full games since returning from an ankle injury, Jones has combined to throw for 341 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while averaging 5.2 yards per attempt.