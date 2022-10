Jones (ankle) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest, so it won't come as much of a surprise to fantasy managers if his inactive status is indeed confirmed prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Rookie Bailey Zappe will stand to draw his first NFL start if Jones can't go, and Garrett Gilbert has been activated from the practice squad to handle backup duties.