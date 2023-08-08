Mike Reiss of ESPN.com suggested Tuesday that Jones probably won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Texans.
That's a notion echoed by both Mark Daniels of Masslive.com and Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site. In the event that Jones does sit out Thursday's contest, Bailey Zappe, Trace McSorley and Malik Cunningham would be candidates to log QB snaps against Houston.
More News
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Strong practice Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Making case to remain starter•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: In good standing with coach•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Backup QB depth added•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Season over after Week 18 loss•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Pair of touchdowns in big win•