Mike Reiss of ESPN.com suggested Tuesday that Jones probably won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Texans.

That's a notion echoed by both Mark Daniels of Masslive.com and Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site. In the event that Jones does sit out Thursday's contest, Bailey Zappe, Trace McSorley and Malik Cunningham would be candidates to log QB snaps against Houston.