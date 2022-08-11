Jones isn't expected to play in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Giants, Mike Reiss and Dan Graziano of ESPN report.

The report suggests that most of New England's starters aren't expected to take the field Thursday, and if that's the case look for Jones to get some action in versus Carolina on Aug. 19. The Patriots and Panthers have joint practices next week. Versus the Giants, look for the Patriots to focus on evaluating rookies and backups vying for roster spots, which likely sets the stage for 2022 fourth-rounder Bailey Zappe to see plenty of action behind veteran QB Brian Hoyer on Thursday.