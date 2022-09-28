Coach Bill Belichick indicated that Jones "probably won't practice" Wednesday, but added that the QB has "made a lot of progress" since reportedly suffering a high ankle sprain this past Sunday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

At this point it doesn't seem likely that Jones will be able to play this weekend against the Packers, but for now at least the team hasn't ruled out such a possibility. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Belichick did confirm Wednesday that if Jones is unavailable versus Green Bay in Week 4, Brian Hoyer would start at QB in his place.