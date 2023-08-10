Jones isn't slated to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Texans, NFL Network's Judy Battista reports.
Though Jones is in uniform ahead of the contest, he's among the players not expected to take the field against Houston. In his anticipated absence, Bailey Zappe, Trace McSorley and Malik Cunningham are available to handle the Patriots' QB reps Thursday.
More News
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Doesn't throw during warmups•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Strong practice Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Making case to remain starter•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: In good standing with coach•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Backup QB depth added•