Jones (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
With Jones reportedly dealing with a high ankle sprain, his absence from practice is no surprise. In his absence, Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe are slated to handle the Patriots' QB reps at practice. Though the team may not confirm Jones' Week 4 status until Friday's final injury report, it doesn't seem likely that he'll be available this weekend against the Packers. If the 2021 first-rounder is indeed ruled out, Hoyer would draw the start Sunday.
