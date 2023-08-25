Jones isn't in line to see action in Friday night's preseason finale against the Titans, Karen Guregian of masslive.com reports.

As Evan Lazar of the team's official site points out, Jones and the Patriots' starting offensive line played 25 snaps in the the preseason finale last year, but with the squad's line dealing with some injuries, it appears as though New England will play it safe with Jones on Friday. In that event, Jones' focus will shift toward preparing for a Week 1 start on Sept. 10 against a rugged Philadelphia defense.