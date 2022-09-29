Jones (ankle) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Though Jones, who didn't practice Wednesday, is reportedly dealing with a high ankle sprain, per Mike Reiss of ESPN, at this stage the QB isn't counting himself out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. If Jones ends up being ruled out for the contest, however, Brian Hoyer would draw the start at QB for New England versus Green Bay in Week 4.