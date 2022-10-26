Jones is slated to start Sunday's game against the Jets, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald and Field Yates of ESPN report.

Moreover, Jones isn't listed on the Patriots' Week 8 injury report, which suggests that the quarterback isn't expected to have any restrictions Sunday after missing Weeks 4 through 6 due to an ankle sprain. In his return from a three-game absence in Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears, Jones started and completed three of six passes for 13 yards and a pick and ran three times for 24 yards before giving way to Bailey Zappe. Following the Week 7 contest, head coach Bill Belichick declined to confirm the team's starting quarterback for the game against the Jets, but after taking the bulk of the Patriots' first-team reps in practice Wednesday, Jones is in line to get the nod.