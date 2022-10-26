Jones is slated to start Sunday's game against the Jets, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald and Field Yates of ESPN report.

Moreover, Jones -- who has been working his way back from an ankle injury -- is not listed on the Patriots' Week 8 injury report, which suggests that the QB is not expected to have any significant limitations when he takes the field this weekend. In his return from a three-game absence in Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears, Jones completed three of six passes for 13 yards and a pick and ran three times for 24 yards before giving way to Bailey Zappe. In the wake of that contest, coach Bill Belichick declined to confirm the team's starter this week, but after taking the bulk of the Patriots' first-team signal-caller reps in practice Wednesday, Jones is in line to get the nod versus New York.