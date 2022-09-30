Jones (ankle) was present for the start of Friday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Reiss adds that during the media-access portion of the session, Jones didn't move around much on his injured left ankle. It remains to be seen how the Patriots list Jones' participation level, but the QB's presence on the field Friday supports the notion there might be some chance he could play through what's been reported as a high ankle sprain. Either way, Friday's upcoming injury report will add a layer of context regarding Jones' chances of being available for Sunday's 4:25 ET contest against the Packers.
