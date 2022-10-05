Jones (ankle) was present for Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Per Reiss, Jones, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain, "had more zip on the ball, and stepped into throws more than he did last Friday." It remains to be seen though how the Patriots list the participation level of the QB, who sat out this past Sunday's loss to the Packers. At this stage, Jones' status for this weekend's game against the Lions is unclear, as is the case with fellow signal caller Brian Hoyer (concussion), who wasn't spotted at Wednesday's session.