Jones took about 90 percent of the Patriots' first-team quarterback reps at practice Wednesday and is in line to start Sunday against the Jets, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Though head coach Bill Belichick has thus far declined to confirm the team's Week 8 starter, Jones is slated to retain the assignment while Bailey Zappe opens Sunday's contest as the Patriots' No. 2 signal caller. Jones has been working his way back from an ankle injury, so there's still a decent chance his name will appear on Wednesday's injury report.