With Garrett Gilbert not elevated from the practice squad ahead of Monday night's game against the Bears, Jones and Bailey Zappe are in line to be on the Patriots' Week 7 game-day roster, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The report notes that at this stage the Patriots haven't announced a starting QB for the contest, but Jones is expected to play. That said, Reiss suggests that "the possibility Zappe gets snaps can't be dismissed" either. In any case, official confirmation of Jones' availability versus Chicago will be confirmed once New England's inactives are announced ahead of Monday's 8:15 ET kickoff.
