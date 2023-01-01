Jones completed 20 of 33 passes for 203 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Patriots' 23-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed three times for one yard.

Jones was able to put together a clean performance to help the Patriots even their record at 8-8 and remain in contention for a postseason spot. Forced to operate without both DeVante Parker (concussion) and Jonnu Smith (concussion), Jones spread the ball around to six targets overall, with 11 of his 20 completions going to Hunter Henry and Jakobi Meyers. The second-year signal-caller hit Tyquan Thornton (seven yards) and Meyers (one yard) for his two touchdowns, the second capping off a clutch 11-play, 89-yard march that took over five minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter and extended a thin 16-14 lead at the time. Jones heads into a critical Week 18 road matchup against the Bills with back-to-back two-touchdown-pass tallies for the first time all season.