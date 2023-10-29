Jones completed 19 of 29 passes for 161 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while also netting minus-2 yards on on his only carry in the Patriots' 31-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Jones struggled to generate much production downfield, leading to a modest 5.6 yards per attempt for the third-year pro. Jones was able to produce his second straight two-touchdown performance and third multi-score tally of the season by hitting Kendrick Bourne (knee) and JuJu Smith-Schuster for touchdown passes of 24 and three yards, respectively. However, he also failed to reach the 200-yard mark for the third time this season, certainly not a recipe for success when facing the Dolphins' high-octane air attack. Jones and the Patriots next welcome in the Commanders for a Week 9 interconference battle.