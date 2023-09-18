Jones completed 31 of 42 pass attempts for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Dolphins. He added 25 rushing yards on five attempts.

Jones has now eclipsed 40 pass attempts in each of his first two starts after doing so just once in 2022. Part of it has to do with the Patriots facing tough opponents and being forced to throw from behind. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, Jones was unable to convert all of those attempts into positive results against Miami's secondary like he did against the Eagles in Week 1. Things won't get any easier for Jones in the near future, as he will face the Jets' stout defense next Sunday with the Cowboys looming in Week 4.