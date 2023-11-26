Jones took reps with the first-team offense during pregame warmups and appears in line to start Sunday's game against the Giants, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Though head coach Bill Belichick never offered confirmation on a Week 12 starting quarterback coming out of a bye week, the Patriots appear poised to stick with Jones, who was benched for New England's final possession of a Week 10 loss to Indianapolis. Jones has completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 6.3 yards per attempt and a 10:10 TD:INT through his first 10 starts this season, so he could be on a short leash Sunday if he struggles early on. The possibility also exists that the Patriots deploy some sort of quarterback timeshare arrangement between Jones and Bailey Zappe, as both signal-callers reportedly received first-team reps in practice this week, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Jones and Zappe are the only two signal-callers active for the Patriots after the team waived Will Grier on Saturday.