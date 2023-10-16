Jones completed 24 of 33 passes for 200 yards with an interception in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Raiders. He also lost one yard on his only carry.

The third-year quarterback also got sacked for a safety late in the fourth quarter, ending any chance the Patriots might have had of putting together a comeback. Jones has now failed to throw a TD pass in three straight games while getting picked off five times over that stretch, and the only thing keeping him in the starting role might be the lack of a viable alternative on the roster -- undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham, who spent part of the offseason program getting reps as a wide receiver, dressed as the No. 2 QB on Sunday. Regardless of who's under center for the Pats in Week 7, they'll face a tough opponent in the Bills.