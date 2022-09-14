Jones (back) practiced fully Wednesday.
Jones experienced back spasms following Sunday's season-opening 20-7 loss to the Dolphins, but with the QB able to participate in Wednesday's practice fully, he's now on track to start this weekend's game against Pittsburgh. In Week 1, Jones completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception versus Miami, and he's now set to face a Steelers defense that racked up four picks and seven sacks in a 23-20 overtime win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the team's season opener.