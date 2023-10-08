Jones completed 12 of 22 pass attempts for 110 yards with two interceptions and a fumble before being replaced by Bailey Zappe with 13:03 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Saints, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

After taking over for Jones, Zappe completed three of nine passes for 22 yards. With the Patriots now 1-4 and Jones having been pulled from two straight contests, it remains to be seen who the team's starting QB will be next weekend against the Raiders. Either way, Jones doesn't profile as a high-percentage fantasy option in Week 6.