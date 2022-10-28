Jones is dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot, but he was a full participant in practice all week and will start Sunday's game against the Jets, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

The toe numbness is likely related to the left high-ankle sprain that sidelined Jones for Weeks 3 through 6 before he returned to action for the Patriots' 33-14 loss to the Bears in Week 7. Jones started in the loss Monday, but he was replaced by Bailey Zappe after he threw an interception on his 16th and final snap of the night. According to the report, the lingering toe numbness didn't affect Jones in his on-field prep this week, and he's expected to have a longer leash Sunday now that he's further removed from the ankle sprain and after Zappe committed three turnovers in relief of Jones on Monday.