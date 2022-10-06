Jones (ankle) remainedlimited at practice Thursday.
Back-to-back limited sessions offer hope that Jones could possibly start Sunday's game against the Lions, but at this stage such an outcome is far from a lock, with Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald noting earlier Thursday that Jones was still walking with a limp during practice due to his ankle injury. With Brian Hoyer (concussion) on IR, Bailey Zappe now profiles as the Patriots' No. 2 QB and would fill in as the team's starter this weekend if Jones is unavailable to play versus Detroit.