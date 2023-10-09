Following Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Saints, coach Bill Belichick indicated that Jones would remain the Patriots' starting QB ahead of Week 6 action, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald and Mike Reiss of ESPN report.

Though Jones -- who has turned the ball over five times in the last two weeks -- has been replaced in consecutive games by backup Bailey Zappe, Belichick didn't put all of the blame on the Patriots' struggles on offense on his starting signal caller. "Yeah, there were a lot of problems," Belichick said after Sunday's shutout loss. "It certainly wasn't all on (Jones)." In any case, as this coming weekend's road game against the Raiders approaches, Jones profiles as a risky fantasy lineup option while helming a New England attack that has combined for just three points over the course of back-to-back blowout defeats.