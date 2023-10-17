Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien said Tuesday that he expects Jones to start the Patriots' Week 7 game against the Bills, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Though he avoided a third straight mid-game benching while the Patriots were more competitive in a 21-17 loss to the Raiders in Week 6, Jones threw an ugly interception while New England was in field-goal range late in the second quarter and finished with another underwhelming stat line. Through six games, Jones has completed just 64.2 percent of his passes for 6.0 yards per attempt -- both career-low marks -- while taking 12 sacks and throwing for five touchdowns against seven interceptions. Despite O'Brien's commitment, Jones' hold on the starting job still looks to be a tenuous one, especially while the 1-5 Patriots are holding three other quarterbacks (Malik Cunningham, Bailey Zappe and Will Grier) on the roster.