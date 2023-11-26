Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe to begin the second half of Sunday's game against the Giants, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Leading up to the contest, the Patriots didn't publicly name a starting QB, but Jones ended up getting the nod and playing the entire first half. In the process, the 2021 first-rounder completed 12 of 21 passing attempts for 89 yards and two interceptions. With the signal-caller pivot Sunday, it remains to be seen who helms the team's offense in Week 13, but if Zappe looks sharp versus the Giants it could earn him another look against the Chargers next weekend.