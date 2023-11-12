Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe with 1:52 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Colts, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

With New England down by four points late in the contest, the team turned to Zappe to try to get a spark, though his stint resulted in three of his seven passing attempts being completed for 25 yards and a pick. Prior to being replaced Sunday, Jones completed 15 of 20 passing attempts for 170 yards and an interception, while rushing three times for 25 yards. The Patriots head into their bye week with a 2-8 record and until or unless coach Bill Belichick confirms the team's Week 12 starting QB, there will be a degree of uncertainty surrounding the situation.