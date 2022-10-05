Jones (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
That's a step in the right direction for Jones after he didn't participate at all last week before sitting out the Patriots' loss to the Packers this past Sunday. While Jones was able to participate in what Mike Reiss of ESPN.com described as a scaled-back practice, Brian Hoyer (concussion) was sidelined Wednesday. For now, it's still unclear if Jones will be able to play this weekend against Detroit and if neither he or Hoyer are available, Bailey Zappe would be in line to get the team's Week 5 starting nod.