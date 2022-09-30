Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Though Jones was spotted on the field Friday, he was subsequently listed a non-participant at practice and officially ruled out by the team. With Jones unavailable this weekend, Brian Hoyer will draw the start at QB for New England on Sunday. For his part, Jones' next chance to suit up will arrive in Week 5 versus Detroit.
More News
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: On the field Friday•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Not spotted at practice•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Thinks he has a chance to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Not expected to practice•
-
Patriots' Mac Jones: Surgery, missed games possible•