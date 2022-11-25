Jones completed 28 of 39 passes for 382 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Patriots' 33-26 loss to the Vikings on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Jones put together his most productive day of the season yardage-wise in the losing effort, while completing four passes of greater than 30 yards. The second-year signal-caller hit Nelson Agholor and Hunter Henry for his pair of touchdown passes, and he had a second one to the latter reversed on replay as well. Nevertheless, the multi-score tally was Jones' first of the season, and he's now thrown for an impressive 628 yards over the last pair of games. Jones will be right be back in action next Thursday night for key primetime divisional home clash against the Bills.