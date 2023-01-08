Jones completed 26 of 40 passes for 243 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Bills. He added five yards on four rushing attempts.

Jones tossed a pair of game-tying two-yard touchdowns in the first half, finding Jakobi Meyers in the first quarter and DeVante Parker in the second. He was intercepted at Buffalo's two-yard line in the third quarter, then found Parker for a 26-yard touchdown in the fourth before throwing away the Patriots' playoff hopes with interceptions on each of New England's final two drives. New England's Jones-led passing game held back an otherwise talented roster in his second season, but the 2021 first-round pick remains the front-runner for the team's starting quarterback job in 2023. Across 14 starts, Jones posted a 14:11 TD:INT while falling three passing yards shy of 3,000.