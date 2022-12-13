Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 235 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Patriots' 27-13 win over the Cardinals on Monday night. He also netted minus-1 yards on five rush attempts and fumbled once but recovered.

Jones put together solid numbers overall, but his night was a disappointment from a fantasy perspective given that he had no hand in any of his team's touchdowns. The second-year signal-caller's one interception came at New England's 41-yard and set up a Cardinals field goal, but Jones otherwise stayed out of his team's way while the running game and defense shouldered a heavy load against an Arizona squad that lost Kyler Murray to a likely serious knee injury on the third offensive play. Jones next takes aim at a vulnerable Raiders secondary in a Week 15 road matchup.