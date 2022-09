Jones isn't expected to practice Thursday due to an illness, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

After participating fully Wednesday, Jones -- who had been dealing with a back issue -- is now slated to miss practice. As a result, the signal-caller's status will now need to be monitored ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers. In Jones' absence, Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe are on hand to handle the Patriots' quarterback reps in practice.