Jones completed nine of 13 passes for 71 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Patriots' 23-6 preseason loss to the Raiders on Friday night. He also rushed once for 13 yards.

Jones was expected to see minimal playing time, but he ended up on the field for the Patriots' first four drives. The second-year signal-caller and his teammates didn't get much done on the first three possessions -- which likely played a part in Jones coming back out for a fourth -- but he was able to help lead an 11-play, 46-yard march that culminated in a field goal on his final series of the game. Jones will now turn his attention to a big Week 1 AFC East showdown against the Dolphins on the road Sept. 11.