Jones has signed a four-year, $15.6 million contract with the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones' deal also includes a fifth-year option. The Alabama product was taken by New England 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and is slated to compete with returnee Cam Newton for the team's Week 1 starting QB assignment. For now at least, Newton sits atop the Patriots' depth chart after being the first signal caller to log snaps throughout spring drills, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. While Newton holds an edge in terms of experience and mobility, Reiss notes that when Jones "had it going" during OTAs and minicamp, the team's passing game "most closely resembled what it had been for the better part of the past two decades from a timing, rhythm and accuracy standpoint." Whether the rookie is able to overtake Newton prior to the start of the coming season remains to be seen, but this could end up being one of the league's more intriguing training camp job battles this summer.