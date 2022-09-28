Jones (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday and will go down as a non-participant on the Patriots' official report, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With Jones reportedly dealing with a high-ankle sprain, his absence from practice is no surprise. In his absence, Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe will take reps under center. Though the team may not confirm Jones' Week 4 status until the release of Friday's injury report, the second-year quarterback doesn't appear likely to suit up this weekend against the Packers. If Jones is in fact ruled out, head coach Bill Belichick already confirmed that Hoyer will draw the start Sunday.