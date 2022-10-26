Jones took about 90 percent of the Patriots' first-team QB reps at practice Wednesday and is in line to start Sunday against the Jets, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Though coach Bill Belichick has thus far declined to confirm the team's Week 8 starter, it looks like Jones is slated to retain the assignment, with Bailey Zappe thus on track to open Sunday's contest as the Patriots' No. 2 signal caller. Jones has been working his way back from an ankle injury, so there's still a decent chance his name will appear on Wednesday's injury report.