Coach Bill Belichick confirmed that Jones (ankle) is slated to start Monday night's game against the Bears, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Jones is thus back as the Patriots' starter following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, though Evan Lazar of the team's official site relays that there has been some speculation backup Bailey Zappe could also potentially take some snaps in the contest. In any case, those who waited things out on Jones all the way up to Monday's kickoff are slated get some level of Week 7 fantasy production from the 2021 first-rounder.