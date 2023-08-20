Jones made his preseason debut against Green Bay on Saturday, completing six of nine pass attempts for 52 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions in a 21-17 exhibition win.

Jones had a clean tune-up appearance from the pocket, leading an opening drive that Rhamondre Stephenson finished off with a rushing touchdown. The 25-year-old coughed up a fumble while getting sacked on the final play of his scheduled appearance, giving way to Bailey Zappe and the reserves after completing three drives. Jones will attempt to right the ship after a sophomore slump sapped his fantasy value heading into this year's drafts.