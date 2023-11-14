Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was non-committal Tuesday when asked if Jones (undisclosed) was still the team's No. 1 quarterback, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. "We have a lot of things to work on this week as a team. We'll work through those. That is what we are going to do this week," Belichick said.

With New England heading into its Week 11 bye riding a three-game losing streak, Belichick and his coaching staff appear set to re-evaluate their depth chart at multiple spots, including quarterback. Though Jones has started all 10 of the team's games to date, he's failed to finish three of those contests. His first two mid-game benchings came amid blowout losses to the Cowboys and Saints in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively, but Jones' early removal this past Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Colts was more noteworthy, considering that it came while the Patriots had a chance to win the game with less than two minutes remaining. Jones completed 15 of his first 19 pass attempts for 170 yards on the day but was benched after throwing a costly red zone interception with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter. Bailey Zappe stepped in under center and threw a similarly ugly game-sealing interception on the subsequent possession, but coming out of the bye week, the 2-8 Patriots could still be motivated to see if Zappe or third-stringer Will Grier can provide a spark to a dormant offense. Jones is tied for second in the NFL this season with 10 interceptions, and his 6.3 yards per attempt is the third-worst mark in the NFL among quarterbacks who have thrown at least 300 passes.