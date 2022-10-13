Jones (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Jones has now logged five straight limited practice sessions, as he works his way back from a high-ankle sprain. Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, the QB looked more mobile at Thursday's practice than he did last week, which suggests that he has a chance to suit up Sunday against the Browns. Friday's final injury report will add further context to Jones' Week 6 status, but if he ends up being held out this weekend, Bailey Zappe would be in line for his second straight start.