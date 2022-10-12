Jones (ankle) remained limited at practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Jones, who continues to work his way back from a high ankle sprain that has caused him to miss the Patriots' last two games, has now logged four straight limited practices, but the QB's status for this Sunday's game against the Browns has yet to be clarified. Per Michael Giardi of NFL Network, the swelling in Jones' ankle has decreased, but if the 2021 first-rounder does give it a go this weekend, he could be dealing some instability in his ankle. If New England elects to play it safe with Jones, however, Bailey Zappe would be in line for another start after helming team's 29-0 win over the Lions in Week 5.