Jones completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 20-7 loss to Miami. He also rushed twice for no gain and lost a fumble. After the game, Jones stopped by the X-ray room, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Jones capped New England's first possession with an interception before having his second-quarter fumble returned for a Miami touchdown. The Patriots took a 17-0 deficit into the locker room, but Jones' six-yard touchdown pass to Ty Montgomery capped a 92-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter to cut Miami's lead to 10. That was all the offense New England could muster, though. Despite glowing offseason reviews from within the Patriots organization, Jones didn't show much progress from his rookie campaign in his first action of 2022, perhaps hindered by New England's lack of experienced coaches on the offensive side of the ball. Assuming Jones is healthy, the 2021 first-round pick will look to bounce back in Week 2 against a Steelers defense that turned Joe Burrow over five times in its season opener.