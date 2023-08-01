Jones turned in his best practice of training camp Tuesday, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

The report notes that Jones finished the session going 7-of-10 in team drills, while scoring two TDs in a final red-zone portion versus the team's top defense. Per Callahan, the 2021 first-rounder "weaponized tempo, audibles and his best trait - accuracy within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage - over the best showing by any quarterback this summer." As the Patriots' preseason opener approaches, Dakota Randall of NESN.com suggests that talk of QB controversy seems to have settled down, even if coach Bill Belichick has yet to specifically confirm Jones -- who has been the team's clear top QB option since the start of training camp -- as the Week 1 starter.