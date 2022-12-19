Jones completed 13 of 31 passes for 112 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Raiders.
He added 10 yards on four carries. Jones simply couldn't get anything going through the air against a suspect Las Vegas secondary, setting a season low in passing yards for a full game, but New England's running game and defense kept the team in the contest until a shocking final play that resulted in a game-winning defensive score for former Patriot Chandler Jones. Jones the quarterback has failed to reach 200 yards in four of the last seven games, making him a very risky fantasy option in Week 16 against a Bengals defense that just forced Tom Brady to commit five turnovers.
