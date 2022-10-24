Jones (ankle) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Bears.
Per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, Jones, who has missed the Patriots' last three games due to a high-ankle sprain, is back in uniform and expected to start Monday's contest, with Bailey Zappe on hand in the event that he suffers any in-game setbacks in his return to action. In that context, Jones profiles as a fantasy lineup option for those who waited things out regarding his Week 7 status, though it remains to be seen how pass-heavy the team will be inclined to go in the contest, with RBs Damien Harris (who didn't play in Week 6) and Rhamondre Stevenson both available versus Chicago.
